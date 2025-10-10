Woman dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 10 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her home here, police said on Friday.

The woman allegedly hung herself at her residence on October 8 evening, they said.

According to police, no suicide note was found and the reasons behind taking the extreme step were not known immediately. The data in her phone was erased. The woman's family members had no information about reasons for the suicide.

The woman's friends said she had been in touch with a person who had officiated as a referee in a sporting event in the annual day of the college one year ago.

The woman's friends also said that she and the man were seen together in the college and also on social media during the last two months.

The man, however, remained untraceable and efforts were on to reach him, police said, adding that he may be able to provide information on the reasons for her suicide. PTI SJR SJR ROH