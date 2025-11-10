Woman dies by suicide in Mumbai, ex-boyfriend held for abetment

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after being mentally harassed by her former boyfriend, in the eastern suburbs here, police said on Monday.

The police on Sunday arrested the deceased woman's former boyfriend, Ali Sheikh, in connection with her death in Ghatkopar, an official said.

Hritika Rohit Chavhan allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her apartment in the Indira Nagar area on Saturday night, he said.

As per a complaint lodged by the deceased's mother, Hritika had been in a relationship with Sheikh, who was her colleague.

When Hritika ended the relationship, Sheikh started stalking her and mentally harassing her, the complaint stated.

Her family members recovered a suicide note from her belongings, the official said.

The accused has been booked under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further probe is underway, he added. PTI ZA ARU