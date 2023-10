Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Oct 21 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman died allegedly after jumping into a canal here on Saturday, police said.

Talwara Station House Officer, Inspector Hargurdev Singh, said Parminder Kaur, a BA third-year student of government college, Talwara, jumped into the canal near Jheer Da Khuh village.

Kaur was allegedly under depression, police said, adding that her body had been fished out.

Further investigation was underway, they said. PTI COR CHS CK