Woman dies by 'suicide' in Telangana as boyfriend delays marriage

Hyderabad, Aug 30 (PTI) A female nurse at a private hospital in Kamareddy district in Telangana died allegedly by suicide, police said on Friday.

The woman is suspected to have ended her life as she was dejected over her boyfriend delaying their marriage.

She called her boyfriend this morning before taking the extreme step and switched off her phone.

Though the man rushed to her residence, she hung herself from the ceiling fan. The victim was taken to a government hospital in a car, but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The boyfriend left the hospital fearing an angry reaction from her parents.

As per preliminary information, the woman died by suicide and probe was on, police added.