Woman dies by 'suicide' in UP's Ballia; was depressed over childlessness: Police

Ballia (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide due to depression over not having children, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in a village under the Chitbadagaon police station area.

Ankita Singh allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a cloth in her in-laws' house.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ankita had been married to Angad Singh for about seven years. Quoting family members, the police said, Ankita had been under stress as the couple had no children despite several years of marriage.

The body was taken into custody and sent for a postmortem on Thursday, Station House Officer Dinesh Pathak said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.