Woman dies by suicide over family dispute in Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A married woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her rented accommodation in Jhansi's Kotwali area on Wednesday morning, with police suspecting that she ended her life over a family dispute.

The husband of the deceased is said to be a senior office-bearer of the district unit of a political party.

According to police, neighbours alerted them around noon after Neelu Raikwar (30) did not come out of her room. Police personnel reached the spot and recovered the body.

Family members told police that Neelu had been living separately from her husband Shiv Kumar for nearly a year due to marital discord. She had visited her in-laws' house on Diwali to meet her two children, but allegedly took the extreme step later for reasons yet to be ascertained.

Kotwali Station House Officer Rajesh Pal said the body has been sent for autopsy, and further investigation is underway. "Appropriate legal action will be taken upon receiving a complaint from the family," he added.