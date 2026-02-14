Woman dies by suicide over new mobile phone in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself to death in her residence over not being given a new mobile phone by her husband here, police said on Saturday.

Prima facie, this seems to be a case of suicide, they said.

The incident occurred on Friday in Khedi Sarai village under Mirapur police station area, and the deceased has been identified as Radhika (27), wife of Ashish Sharma, they said.

SHO of Mirapur Rajiv Sharma told reporters that on getting information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem examination.

The deceased had demanded a new mobile from her husband, who had gone to Odisha for work. Her husband Ashish has sent only Rs 2,000, while she was demanding Rs 10,000, Ashish's mother, Premo, said.

The deceased is survived by a three-year-old son.