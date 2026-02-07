Woman dies by suicide using husband's rifle in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself with her husband's licensed rifle on Saturday morning, police here said.

The woman was identified as Sangeeta Devi (42), wife of Karan Singh, a resident of Purab Sharira village in the police station area.

According to police, Sangeeta shot herself with her husband's licensed rifle, following which her husband took her to the district hospital with his family members, where doctors declared her dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Singh said that he reached the spot after receiving the information, and preliminary investigation revealed that Sangeeta was suffering from depression.

She was undergoing treatment for it in Prayagraj, Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, Singh added.