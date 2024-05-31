Woman dies due to suspected heat stroke in UP

Sultanpur (UP), May 30 (PTI) A woman died and her son was hospitalised due to suspected heat stroke here on Thursday, police said.

Kishori Devi (58), a resident of Chandigarh, was returning home from Chhapra in Bihar in the Harihar Express train with her son Pradeep Mahto and daughter Sarita when her and her son's condition deteriorated, Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials said.

Sarita said her mother was fine till the train reached Varanasi. As the train left from Varanasi, her mother suddenly started vomiting.

She claimed that she informed the TTE but the train did not stop and her mother was not treated.

By the time the train reached Sultanpur railway station, Kishori Devi fainted and Pradeep's condition also worsened, Sarita claimed.

Both of them were immediately taken to the railway hospital. However, seeing their critical condition, the doctors referred them to the Government Medical College where Kishori Devi was declared dead. Pradeep is undergoing treatment, the officials said.

Prima facie Kishori Devi died due to heat stroke. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report comes, said Dr Vikas Srivastava of the Government Medical College. PTI COR ABN DIV DIV