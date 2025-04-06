Woman dies during delivery in Malappuram, police launch probe

Malappuram (Kerala), Apr 6 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman reportedly died during childbirth at her rented house in this north Kerala district on Sunday morning.

The deceased Asma is a native of Chattiparambu and she died while delivering her fifth child, police said.

Following the incident, her husband Sirajudheen took the body to his residence in Perumbavoor, Ernakulam district.

Upon being alerted, the Perumbavoor police reached the house and shifted the body to the Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital.

Police said that Asma's body was brought to Perumbavoor early in the morning and that an investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The statements of the woman’s relatives will be recorded as part of the probe, police said.

While the Perumbavoor police are assisting with preliminary inquiries, the investigation is being led by the Malappuram police, officials added. PTI ARM ARM ADB