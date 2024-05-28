Woman dies from alleged food poisoning after dining at restaurant in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), May 28 (PTI) A woman who was under treatment for alleged food poisoning after consuming food at a restaurant in this central Kerala district a few days ago died at the Government Medical College Hospital here, police said on Tuesday.

Usaiba, hailing from Perinjanam, was in her 50s. She died early on Tuesday, they said.

Several people who consumed food at the restaurant in Perinjanam near Moonnupeedika on Saturday sought treatment at various hospitals due to alleged food poisoning, health officials said.

The officials suspect that the consumption of mayonnaise served with the dish known as "kuzhimanthi" is the reason for the food poisoning.

Soon after the incident, the authorities sealed the eatery, an officer of the Kaipamangalam police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, said. PTI TGB TGB ROH