Woman dies in house fire in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in northeast Delhi's Bhagat Singh Colony Sunday morning, an officer said.

She was identified as Manju Jain, he said.

According to police, a fire was reported at around 7 am from a house in Bhagat Singh Colony in New Usmanpur.

Four fire tenders were rushed in response to the call.

"The fire had erupted on the ground floor of the house," an officer said.

"Manju Jain was rescued from the building and rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead," he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, police said.