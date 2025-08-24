Woman dies in house roof collapse in Kota; husband critical

Kota, Aug 24 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman died and her husband was critically wounded in Sultanpur town when the ceiling of the room they were sleeping in fell on them, police on Saturday said.

The incident happened early Saturday night and the deceased was identified as Yasmeen, and her husband as Javed Akhtar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijendra Singh said at a hospital mortuary in Kota.

The couple's four-year-old daughter and her grandparents, who were sleeping in another room of the four-room house, were unhurt, he said.

Yasmeen died at MBS Hospital in Kota around 5 am, the ASI said.

The sound of the roof collapse and the family's hue and cry drew attention of the neighbours, who when rushed to the house for rescue, found the couple buried under stone slabs.

It was speculated that incessant rain over the past days had weakened the roof.