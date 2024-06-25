Woman dies in landslide in Munnar

Idukki (Kerala), Jun 25 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman was killed as her house collapsed following a landslide due to heavy rains in the tourist town of Munnar in this high-range district of Kerala on Tuesday.

The accident occurred after soil and boulders from a hill fell on the tin sheet-roof house in Mahatma Gandhi Colony under Munnar police station limit here.

The deceased was identified as Mala, wife of Kumar, police said.

Though she was quickly pulled out after removing the soil and rushed to a nearby hospital, her life couldn't be saved, they added.

The high-range district has been receiving heavy rains since Monday, local people said.

In view of the heavy rains, the district administration banned night travel across Idukki on Tuesday night.

Collector Sheeba George urged people to be cautious in the wake of the landslide threat.

She also asked people living on the banks of Muthirapuzhayar river to be vigilant as one of the shutters of the Ramaswamy Aiyar Headworks dam here was raised by 10 cm, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, as per latest radar imagery, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate spell of rain with winds gusting to 40 kmph were expected in Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts of Kerala in the coming hours, the India Meteorological Department said. PTI LGK SS