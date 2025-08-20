Woman dies in Manipur ‘due to negligence’, family protests in hospital

Imphal, Aug 20 (PTI) The family of a 52-year-old woman protested inside a key government hospital here, alleging that she died because of medical negligence.

The family claimed that Hijam Ongbi Ibecha was administered a wrong injection, which triggered heart failure on Tuesday night.

Doctors at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal West district could not be reached for comment.

Soon after the news of her death spread, relatives, friends and local people from Sekmai, from where the patient hailed, staged a protest inside the RIMS premises, demanding justice and strict action against those responsible for her death.

Her family members said they will not take back the body unless the responsible doctors are dismissed.

Speaking to the media, the deceased's sister accused the hospital authorities of negligence, stating that her sister's life could have been saved if proper care had been taken.

“Security was tightened in the hospital because of the protest. The situation is under control now,” a police officer said. PTI COR NN