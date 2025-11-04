Woman dies in road accident in Jhakhand’s Palamu

Medininagar, Nov 4 (PTI) A woman died and her husband and daughter were injured after their motorcycle collided with a cargo truck in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the Medininagar-Patan road under Patan police station limits late on Monday, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Asha Kumari (27), a resident of Medininagar.

The body has been sent to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for post-mortem examination.

Her husband and seven-year-old daughter are undergoing treatment at the same hospital, a police officer said. PTI CORR RPS RBT