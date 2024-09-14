Woman dies in wall collapse in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP): A 40-year-old woman died after one of the walls of her thatched house collapsed in the Itiyathok Police Station area of Gonda district, police said on Saturday.

The woman's infant child was seriously injured in the incident, which took place on Friday, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Sajida (40), a speech and hearing-impaired person, said SHO Shesh Mani Pandey.

Sajida, the wife of Riaz, a resident of Bharhjotia of the Itiyathok Police Station, was at the back of the house with her daughter Halima (two months) late on Friday evening. During this time, the old mud wall of her thatched house suddenly collapsed on her, he added.

The family members, who reached the spot, took out the mother and daughter and immediately took them to the local community health centre, where the doctor declared the mother dead, police said, adding the girl is undergoing treatment.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.