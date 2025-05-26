Woman dies month after accidentally consuming disinfectant in Thane district

Thane, May 26 (PTI) A 63-year-old woman died a month after she consumed a disinfectant, mistaking it for cough syrup in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The woman, Usha Ghosalkar, died at her house in Nilje village of Dombivli East on Saturday, an official said.

"Ghosalkar allegedly consumed a toilet cleaning liquid, mistaking it for cough syrup on the night of April 23, and soon after, her health deteriorated, and she was rushed to a hospital," the official from Manpada police station said.

She remained under treatment at a hospital till May 6 and was discharged after her health improved, he said.

On Saturday morning, she was found unresponsive at her house and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case of accidental death was registered, he said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR ARU