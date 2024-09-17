Woman dies of cardiac arrest at her son's birthday party

Valsad, Sept 17 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest at the birthday party of her five-year-old son in a hotel in Vapi town of Gujarat, according to her family members and hotel staff.

The heart-wrenching incident on September 14 was captured on the CCTV camera of the hotel and went viral on social media.

The deceased has been identified as Yaminiben Barot, a resident of Chharwada area in Vapi.

The video shows Yaminiben collapsing on the floor soon after handing over her son to her husband Dhaval Barot while the birthday celebration was in full swing in the banquet hall of Hotel Royal Shelter.

Minutes before she collapsed, Yaminiben displayed no signs of fatigue while moving near the stage carrying her son in her arms.

Shortly after handing over her son to her husband, she checked her forehead. She tried to grab her husband's shoulder while falling on the floor.

Hotel manager Mohammad Amin confirmed that the incident took place on Saturday.

"The couple had hosted a birthday party in the banquet hall to mark their son's fifth birthday. Before lunch was served, the woman suddenly collapsed on the floor. She was rushed to a nearby hospital by her relatives. We learnt later on that she died of cardiac arrest," said Amin. PTI COR PJT PD NSK