Woman dies of self-immolation, one held

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman died of self-immolation at Kundalahalli in the city after her uncle allegedly blackmailed her with private photos and videos, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place on January 12 evening.

The woman set herself afire by pouring inflammable material on her body.

Police have arrested Praveen Singh (42).

Singh was blackmailing the woman by using her private photos and videos, police said, adding that they were in good terms for the past six years.

On January 12, Singh wanted her to come to a hotel where he had booked a room, police said.

When the woman refused, the accused threatened to share the videos with her parents. This forced her to take the drastic step, police added. PTI GMS KH