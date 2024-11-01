Woman dies of snakebite in UP village

Amethi, Nov 1 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman died after being bitten by a snake in a village in the Sangrampur area here, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in Poore Patau village when a resident, Kiran, was engaged in household chores and a snake bit her on the hand, they said.

She was initially taken to the Community Health Centre in Sandwa Chandika, but was later referred to the district hospital due to unavailability of antivenom. Kiran died on the way.

Isha Narayan Mishra, in-charge of the Sangrampur police station, said the body has been sent for postmortem and further legal procedure is underway. PTI COR KIS RPA