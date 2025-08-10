Woman dies, son yet to be traced as family gets swept in flooded Ganga in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman died after being swept away in the strong current of the Ganga River in Shahjahanpur district on Sunday, police said.

Roli, her husband, and her four-year-old son were returning home on a motorcycle after celebrating Raksha Bandhan when they were swept in a flooded Ganga.

Divers were able to rescue the husband, Paan Singh, but Roli died, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhaware told PTI.

"Her four-year-old son Kaju is yet to be traced. Our divers are making continuous efforts," she said.

The incident took place around 4 pm on the Shamshabad Dhai Ghat road at the Bharatpur culvert.

The road, submerged in about two feet of water from a swollen Ganga, has been closed for traffic.