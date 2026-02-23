Woman dies, spa manager injured as they jump off first floor window during police raid

Pune, Feb 23 (PTI) A woman died and a spa centre manager in Viman Nagar area of Pune was injured after they allegedly jumped out of a window of the facility when police conducted a raid on suspicion of a prostitution racket on Monday, an officer said.

"Police found some girls and customers in separate rooms. When police entered one of the rooms, they found two women with a manager of the spa. Seeing the police, one of the women and the manager jumped out of the first floor window. While she died, the manager sustained injuries," said a police officer.

He added that police rescued four girls and registered a case against the spa operator under relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. PTI SPK NSK