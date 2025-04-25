Woman dies under mysterious circumstances in UP, cops questioning husband

Bhadohi (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances here on Thursday and her husband is being interrogated in connection with the incident, police said.

Though police are yet to ascertain the cause of death, the woman's husband, a dentist, told investigators that she was bitten by some poisonous creature.

The woman was identified as Keya Biswas. She lived with her husband Dr. Milton Biswas (30), a native of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, in Baida Khas village of the Gopiganj police station area and their two children. Dr Biswas runs a dental clinic in the nearby Dhirpur village, police said.

Gopiganj Station House Officer (SHO) Ashish Kumar Tiwari said police received information about Keya's death in the afternoon.

"When we reached the house, we found the body lying in the courtyard. Dr. Biswas claimed that she had been bitten by a poisonous creature and was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. He then brought the body back home," the SHO told PTI.

The body was sent for post-mortem but the report did not reveal a definitive cause of death, Tiwari said.

"There were no visible injury marks on the body," he said, adding that the viscera has been sent for chemical examination.

"We are interrogating the husband and continuing with the legal investigation. Keya Biswas' family in North 24 Parganas has been informed about her death," the SHO said.

Further proceedings will be initiated based on the forensic report and family statements, police said.