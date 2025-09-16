Woman dies under suspicious circumstances in UP, family alleges dowry harassment by in-laws

Gonda (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances in a village here, police said on Tuesday, adding that her family accused her in-laws of killing her over dowry demands.

Inspector (Crime) Ramashankar Rai said the deceased's father, N Tiwari, said that his daughter Priyanka was married to Shyamu of Ashokpur Dube Purwa area on May 28 this year.

He alleged that Priyanka was being harassed by her in-laws for additional gold ornaments despite dowry being given according to their means at the time of marriage.

Tiwari alleged that on Monday evening, Priyanka's brother-in-law, Atul, took her back to her in-laws' house.

Later that night, the family received information that she had died after being bitten by a snake. The in-laws reportedly took her to the district hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Acting on the doctor's intimation, the police sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The victim's father has lodged a complaint against her husband, Shyamu, brothers-in-law Ramu and Atul, sister-in-law Jyoti, and one Shivkumar, accusing them of killing his daughter.

Inspector Rai said an FIR would be registered after receiving the post-mortem report, and an investigation into the case has begun. PTI COR ABN HIG