Woman dies under suspicious circumstances, kin allege dowry harassment

Gonda (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) Police have detained a man and his father, among four, after his wife died under suspicious circumstances and her family accused them of dowry-related harassment, officials said on Wednesday.

The woman's brother filed a complaint at Wazirganj police station on Tuesday, accusing seven members of her in-laws' family of dowry death, police said.

Station House Officer Vipul Kumar Pandey said Anchal (26), a resident of Ayodhya, was married to Sujit around seven years ago, a resident of Wazirganj.

Anchal's brother, Abhishek, in his complaint, alleged that her in-laws repeatedly harassed her and demanded additional dowry.

The SHO said Abhishek received information late Tuesday night about his sister's death, following which he approached the police and filed a complaint.

Police have detained the woman's husband and father-in-law, among four, for questioning.

Pandey said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.