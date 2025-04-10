Woman, disabled partner held for killing her husband in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) A woman and her differently abled partner were arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Thursday.

SP Ajmer said that the body of Mastan Cheeta was found near Nasirabad on Tuesday.

She said that Janta (29) and Bashir Khan (29) had been in contact for one year. She had eloped with him a while ago.

Following which Bashir filed a missing person report. Police traced them and brought Janta back and she began living with her husband, police said.

"Janta and Bashir hatched a conspiracy to kill Mastan. He needed some money and on the pretext of lending him the amount, Bashir called Mastan near Nasirabad Road on Monday evening. They met and began drinking near an abandoned house," she said.

When Mastan got drunk, Bashir hit him with a knife and slit his throat, the SP said.

The SP said that Mastan's wife Janta was a suspect since the investigation began and after collecting evidence that pointed out her and Bashir's involvement, the police detained them for questioning.

"Janta was not present at the scene of the crime but she was involved in planning the murder. The matter is being investigated further and anyone else found involved in the crime will be arrested," she added. PTI SDA HIG HIG