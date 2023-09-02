Woman disrobed, paraded by husband in Rajasthan; 7 arrested, 4 detained

Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) Seven people have been arrested and four others detained after a 21-year-old tribal woman was allegedly stripped naked and paraded in a village in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said on Saturday. The incident, caught on camera, was widely criticised by various political leaders.

"We have arrested seven men, including the husband of the accused, and four others have been detained in connection with the case," Pratapgarh District Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is expected to meet the victim woman and her family at Dhariyawad in Pratapgarh.

In a video which went viral, the woman was disrobed and paraded in front of villagers by her husband.

In a statement, DGP Umesh Mishra earlier said 10 people have been named in the FIR for molestation, thrashing the woman besides other relevant sections. Of these, eight men, including the main accused, have been detained, it said. He said the victim lodged a complaint against her husband Kanha Gameti along with Suraj, Beniya, Netiya, Nathu and Mahendra for forcibly taking her on a motorcycle and parading her naked.

"The main accused Kanha, Netiya, Beniya and Pintu and a minor have been detained apart from spectators of the crime Punia, Khetia and Motilal," the police statement said earlier.

Police also said that Kanha, Netiya and Benia got injured while trying to flee and are being treated at Pratapgarh district hospital. Initial investigation revealed that the woman was in a relationship with another man, said Dhariyawad SHO Peshawar Khan. Police said the in-laws of the woman kidnapped her and took her to their village where the incident took place on Thursday. Her in-laws were annoyed as she was staying with another man.

DGP Mishra said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under the supervision of IG, Banswara Range, and SP Pratapgarh will investigate all aspects of the incident and submit the report to the state government and police headquarters. On the direction of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, DGP Mishra had sent ADG (Crime) Dinesh M N to Pratapgarh Friday night.

Gehlot took cognisance of the incident and posted on X, “Such incidents have no place in a civilised society.” He said the accused will be arrested soon and tried in a fast-track court.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje alleged that the video of a pregnant woman being stripped in front of people was doing rounds on social media, but the administration was not aware of it. She also appealed to people to not share the video, saying the incident has put Rajasthan to shame.

The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission directed the Pratapgarh District Superintendent of Police to provide immediate financial assistance to the victim and investigate the matter thoroughly.

"On behalf of the chairman of the Commission, Justice Gopal Krishna Vyas, the Superintendent of Police has been instructed to send the case of the victim to the District Legal Aid Committee, Pratapgarh for compensation under the Compensation Policy 2011, so that the victim can get immediate financial assistance and the case is resolved.

"After conducting a thorough investigation in the matter, submit the complete documents along with the investigation report to a senior officer for perusal of the Commission by September 14," the rights body said.

