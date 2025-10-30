Woman doctor assaulted by husband with pestle

Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) A 35-year-old man has been arrested at Ambernath in the district for allegedly assaulting his 32-year-old doctor wife, police said.

The man was angry because one of woman's schoolmate sent her a complimentary message. He allegedly hit her on the head with a pestle around 4 am on Wednesday morning at their residence, said a police official.

He was arrested late at night under section 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), said senior inspector Shabbir Sayyed.

In a video recorded from the hospital bed, the woman said her husband had assaulted her on multiple occasions in the past. Although non-cognizable complaints had been filed earlier, she had chosen not to pursue the matter further for the sake of her children, she said.

A few days ago, she had gone out with friends, and when one of her schoolmates sent her a photograph later, her husband allegedly grew angry and in a fit of rage attacked her, she said.

Investigation was underway, police said.