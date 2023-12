Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 5 (PTI): A woman postgraduate student of medicine died in her apartment here, police said on Tuesday.

She was found unconscious in the apartment and was declared dead at the hospital, they said.

The deceased was identified as Dr Shahana, a postgraduate student at the Government Medical College here, they said.

The recording of the statement of her relatives is going on and a case is yet to be registered, police said. PTI LGK NSD NSD