Woman doctor found murdered at home in Nagpur

Nagpur, Apr 13 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman doctor was found dead with a head wound in her house in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The woman's body was discovered in her house in Ladikar Layout under the Hudkeshwar police station limits on Saturday night, an official said.

He said the victim, Dr Archana Anil Rahule, was an assistant professor in the physiotherapy department of the Government Medical College and Hospital.

According to police, Archana lived alone, as her husband, Dr Anil Rahule, worked in Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and their son, a third-year medical student, studied in Pune.

The official said the victim's husband discovered the body around 9.30 pm as he returned home after several days.

He said the husband noticed a foul smell emanating from the house, found the main door open, and the body was on the bed.

As per preliminary probe, the woman had sustained a serious head injury, suggesting that she was attacked, and the death might have taken place three days ago, as the body had started decomposing, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered at Hudkeshwar police station, and a probe is underway.

"It is too early to draw any conclusions. We are checking if anything is missing from the house to explore the possibility of robbery. We are also analysing the victim's mobile phone records to find other clues that may help solve the case," the official said. PTI COR ARU