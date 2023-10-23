Woman doctor molested in subway of Vashi railway station in Navi Mumbai; hunt on for accused

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman doctor was molested in the subway of Vashi railway station in Navi Mumbai and a hunt was on for the accused, a police official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the victim was on her way to board a suburban train to Kharghar, he said.

"The 25-year-old man touched her inappropriately and fled from the spot. Based on CCTV footage of the area, a hunt has been launched for the accused," he said.

A case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with the intention of outraging her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Vashi railway police station, the official informed. PTI DC BNM BNM