Woman doctor murder case: Court sends accused to 14-day police custody

Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) A city court on Saturday ordered a 14-day police remand for the accused arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor.

The accused, charged under sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the BNS, was presented before the Sealdah court after his arrest earlier in the day.

The judge granted the prosecution's request for a 14-day police remand till August 23 for further questioning in connection with the crime.

The woman's body was discovered inside the seminar hall of the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata on Friday.

A preliminary autopsy report confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted before being killed. PTI AMR MNB