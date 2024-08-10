Woman doctor murder case: IMA gives 48-hour ultimatum, warns of nationwide protests

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday gave authorities a 48-hour ultimatum to complete the probe into the rape and murder of a doctor in a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata and warned of nationwide protests if the culprits are not arrested within the period.

The doctors' body called for an impartial, time-bound thorough investigation and also sought a detailed inquiry into the conditions "enabling the crime" along with urgent steps to improve the safety of doctors especially women in workplace.

If safety and security cannot be ensured in the citadels of learning, it only indicates the incompetency of the administration, the IMA said.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

"We demand that the authorities act with precision and in time of 48 hours failing which IMA will be constrained to initiate nationwide action.

"A fair, transparent and time-sensitive criminal investigation is in order. An ultimatum of two days is given to arrest culprits otherwise IMA will undertake nationwide protests," the IMA said in a statement.

It said that the entire medical fraternity of India is shocked beyond words at the brutal murder and that this heinous crime was committed inside the seminar hall on the 3rd floor of the campus.

"There are reasons to believe that she was raped before the murder. This crime is an index of the anarchy and insecurity prevailing on the campus," it said.

"IMA HQs mourns the death of this precious daughter of India and condemns the existing situations that enabled this crime to be committed with impunity inside the campus...

"The entire medical fraternity of India stands with the bereaved family and her colleagues," the statement said.

West Bengal Police has arrested one person in the case, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The man was an outsider who had free access to the different departments of the hospital, he said. PTI PLB RT RT