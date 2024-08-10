Woman doctor threatened in hospital in Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district

Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) Doctors and nurses of a state-run hospital in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday demonstrated, alleging that a patient had threatened a woman medic if his treatment was delayed.

The patient, in an inebriated condition, entered the emergency ward of the Bhatar State General Hospital and threatened the lady doctor that she would face the same consequence that a trainee medic had experienced in a Kolkata hospital.

The body of the woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of a government-run hospital in north Kolkata on Friday. A preliminary autopsy report has confirmed sexual abuse before she was killed.

A Purba Bardhaman district health official said, “The patient allegedly told the attending doctor that if the medic did not treat him properly, he would ensure the same treatment as the woman doctor of R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata witnessed. The doctor, as part of her duty and medical ethics, did not stop the treatment, and she discussed the matter with other staffers. Today, they came in a group to the CMOH office and demanded punishment of the man and security for the health personnel,” the official said.

A senior police official said the accused, identified as Susanta Roy, has been arrested.

The district official said Roy is a civic volunteer, a contractual staff working under the local police.