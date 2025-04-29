Woman doctor under police scanner over 'anti-India' remark

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Apr 29 (PTI) A woman doctor working at a private hospital in Mangaluru has come under police scrutiny after allegedly posting an "anti-India message" on social media, police said.

In the controversial video post, the medical professional can purportedly be heard saying, "I hate India".

City police on Monday said they have taken cognisance of the matter and are verifying the authenticity of the post and the context in which the statement was made.

"As of now, we are gathering more information and verifying whether the content violates any legal provisions," a senior police official told PTI.

No formal case has been registered yet, police said, adding that further action will be taken based on the outcome of the preliminary inquiry. PTI COR AMP SSK KH