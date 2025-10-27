Woman doctor visited accused Bankar's house, left after tiff: Chakankar

Satara, Oct 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar on Monday said the 28-year-old woman doctor who allegedly died by suicide had visited accused Prashant Bankar's house on Diwali, and they had an argument after which she left.

Bankar, along with suspended police sub-inspector Gopal Badane, has been arrested in the case for alleged abetment of suicide.

Chakankar was speaking to reporters at Phaltan in Satara district where the woman doctor worked at the government hospital.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district of central Maharashtra, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan on Thursday night. In a suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that PSI Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.

"The call records of the deceased and the two accused reveal that the deceased was in touch with PSI Badane till March, and there was no communication between them after that," said Chakankar.

"The CDR also show her communication with Bankar. On Laxmi Pujan day, the deceased was at Bankar's house. Apparently, both had an argument over clicking photos as the pictures were not properly taken, leading to a quarrel. After the argument, the doctor left the house. Bankar's father went and brought her back home, but she left again to stay at a lodge," Chakankar added.

The woman had sent messages to Bankar and indicated that she would take an extreme step, and the preliminary autopsy report indicated it was a case of suicide by hanging, she said.

Police were probing whether any other person was involved in the case, the state women's commission chairperson stated.

Referring to cross-complaints filed by the woman doctor and the police over the medical examination of arrested persons, Chakankar said the matter had been disposed of by the hospital's internal committee in July 2025.

"While the police complained that the doctor was uncooperative when it came to declaring arrested persons fit (for custody) during medical examinations, the deceased claimed that the police brought accused persons for a medical check-up at odd hours, including late at night.

"The inquiry committee advised the doctor to communicate properly with police officials. It also recommended that she be given another posting, but the doctor insisted on continuing in the same position despite being transferred on three occasions," Chakankar said.

Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi confirmed that the woman doctor was in touch with Bankar before the incident, and that there was an exchange of messages between them.

"The probe is also underway into the rape allegations mentioned in the suicide note against PSI Badane, and their joint locations and chats are being examined," he said. PTI SPK KRK