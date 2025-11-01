Woman doctor's death: Jarange meets her kin, gets them to speak to CM Fadnavis, Dy CM

Beed, Nov 1 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday met the kin of the woman doctor who allegedly committed suicide in Satara district last week.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan on October 23. In a suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that sub inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her. Both have been arrested.

Jarange met her family in Kavadgaon in Wadwani tehsil and assured them of his support in their fight for justice.

He spoke to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam over phone and also got them to interact with the doctor's kin.

The leaders assured the family of full support and cooperation.

"The CM has assured me the decision on setting up a Special Investigation Team will be done in two days," Jarange claimed.

The CM on Friday directed the state Director General of Police to constitute the SIT under a woman IPS officer. PTI COR BNM