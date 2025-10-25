Woman doctor's suicide: BJP MLA Dhas demands action against `MP' for pressurising her

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), Oct 25 (PTI) BJP MLA Suresh Dhas on Saturday demanded that an MP who allegedly tried to pressurise the 28-year-old woman doctor who ended her life at Phaltan must be made an accused in the case. The doctor, hailing from Beed district and posted at a government hospital, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan of Satara district on Thursday night. A man has been arrested for an alleged abetment of suicide.

"Investigation will reveal who are the MP and his aides involved in threatening her. If they are involved, no matter who they are, they should be made accused in the case," said Dhas, MLA of Ashti in Beed district.

As per a purported reply submitted by the woman doctor earlier this year to authorities in Satara district after a subordinate police official complained about her, she faced threats from police officials over her way of working, and also taunts over crime in Beed, her native district.

One of her relatives claimed that she often faced pressure from police to change post-mortem reports and also to modify medical test reports of arrested persons brought to the government hospital.

According to the doctor's purported reply, personal assistants of an MP once asked her to speak to him over phone, and the MP then accused her of not giving a fitness certificate to an arrested person (which would have enabled police to seek his custody) because she belonged to Beed.

Dhas also demanded an independent inquiry into her death, and action against those who did not take cognizance of her complaints in the past. The woman doctor, meanwhile, was cremated at her native place in Beed's Wadwani tehsil on Friday night.

Majalgaon MLA and NCP leader Prakash Solanke met her family members who demanded a Special Investigation Team to probe the case.

She was mentally strong and would not have committed suicide unless she had faced severe harassment, they said.

The woman's two cousins, also doctors, alleged that the hospital administration deliberately assigned her post-mortem duties only to harass her.

Dr Santosh Hindole, general Secretary, Maharashtra Gazetted Medical Officers Association, extended the association's support to the family and demanded strict action against the accused.

According to the woman's family, she wanted to do an MD course, and was preparing for it.

The loan of Rs 3 lakh taken for her MBBS course was yet to be repaid, her uncle told PTI.

"Her father is a farmer, he is not an educated person. I am a teacher and I took her to Beed for schooling....she did not want to stop at MBBS but wanted to pursue MD in medicine, ENT or non-clinical branches," he said.

Her family members asked her to work in Beed, but she chose to stay in Phaltan so that she could get some time for studies, her uncle said. PTI AW COR KRK