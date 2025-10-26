Woman doctor's suicide: Pankaja Munde meets kin in Beed, vows to fight for justice

Beed, Oct 26 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Sunday visited the kin of the doctor who committed suicide in Phaltan in Satara earlier this week and assured them of justice.

The doctor, hailing from Kavadgaon in Wadwani tehsil of Beed district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night.

The woman, who was posted at Phaltan sub-district hospital, in a suicide note written on her palm, accused sub-inspector Gopal Badane of raping her on multiple occasions and software engineer Prashant Bankar of mentally harassing her. Badane and Bankar were arrested on Saturday.

"The young doctor's death is extremely painful. I stand firmly with her family members. Justice must prevail. I will not rest till her kin get justice," said Munde, who also spoke to Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi on the issue.

Munde said she will soon meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a high-level investigation. PTI COR BNM