Woman doctor's suicide: Sena (UBT) leader Andhare attacks former BJP MP

Pune, Oct 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on Monday raised several questions regarding the alleged suicide of a woman doctor in Phaltan in Maharashtra's Satara district.

The 28-year-old doctor, hailing from Beed district of central Maharashtra and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night.

In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her. The sub-inspector and the engineer were arrested on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Andhare questioned whether the doctor had been killed.

"Why did the doctor go to that hotel at midnight? What prompted her to go there at 1 am? Was she summoned there or did she go on her own? The doctor's sister is saying the handwriting on the doctor's palm is not hers. If it isn't hers, then whose is it? Did the doctor really die by suicide, or was she murdered?" Andhare asked.

She also alleged the hotel where the doctor was found hanging belongs to a person close to former BJP MP Ranjit Naik Nimbalkar.

By naming only Badane and Bankar, there is an attempt to hide the larger conspiracy, Andhare claimed.

She alleged Nimbalkar, who is in the sugar business, harasses sugarcane cutters who leave work unfinished by filing cases against them with the help of the local police, and then pressures government doctors to issue fitness certificates to enable the arrest of such workers.

The deceased doctor, in a four-page letter to her seniors, had alleged three police personnel, including Badane, pressured her to issue fitness certificates so that police could arrest such individuals.

In the same letter, she also mentioned receiving a call from the personal assistant of an MP who allegedly pressured her to declare an accused person fit during a medical examination.

Andhare claimed Nimbalkar, since joining the BJP, has filed 177 cases against several people, mostly sugarcane workers, with the help of the police.

"Despite all these facts, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave Nimbalkar a clean chit yesterday," she said.

Nimbalkar has denied all allegations against him since the case came to light and has claimed his name is being dragged into the issue unnecessarily.