Woman dozes off while riding pillion on bike, dies after falling from vehicle in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman died after she allegedly dozed off while riding pillion on a motorcycle and fell headfirst onto the road in Delhi's Dwarka area, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening on the Dwarka Expressway near the Shyam Vihar flyover when Sumitra Devi, a native of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, was returning home from work with her husband Rakesh Kumar.

"Sumitra, who was riding pillion, is suspected to have briefly fallen asleep, causing her to lose balance and fall from the moving motorcycle," a senior police officer said.

She sustained severe head injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital by a police control room (PCR) unit that arrived at the spot upon receiving information. Doctors declared her dead upon arrival, he added.

The woman and her husband lived with their three children in Chhawla. "Both worked as daily wage labourers, with Rakesh employed as a mason. They were working near the Najafgarh mandi at the time of the incident," the officer added.

Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the area to rule out any foul play. Kumar is also being questioned as part of the investigation, though preliminary inquiry indicates it was an accident.

Her body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem and the relatives have taken the body to their native village in Chhatarpur for last rites.

Meanwhile, the husband's motorcycle has been impounded for forensic examination, and further investigation is underway, the officer said. PTI SSJ OZ OZ