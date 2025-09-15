Woman driver of BMW that killed finance ministry official sent to 2 days' judicial custody

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The woman who allegedly drove the BMW car that hit a motorcycle here killing a senior finance ministry official was produced before the magistrate who on Monday sent her to two days' judicial custody, an official said.

Earlier in the day, she was arrested after being discharged from the hospital, police said.

"The accused woman, Gaganpreet, was produced before the duty magistrate and remanded to two days of judicial custody," said the official.

Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh (52), a resident of Hari Nagar, was killed in the accident on the Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station on Sunday afternoon. His wife sustained serious injuries. They were returning home after visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

"During investigation, the alleged woman driver of the BMW car, Gagandeep Kaur (38), wife of Parikshit Makkar and a resident of Gurugram, has been arrested in the case," the police said in a statement.

The woman, who was allegedly driving the BMW, and her husband also sustained injuries in the incident.

The Gurugram couple was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

After Gagandeep was discharged, she was taken into custody for further questioning and legal proceedings. She was later arrested.

The police have registered a case of culpable homicide in the matter under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125B (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

The luxury car and the two-wheeler involved in the collision have been seized, and forensic examination of the accident site has been conducted, the police added.