Woman drowns in Kurukshetra's Brahmasarovar

Kurukshetra, Nov 20 (PTI) A woman drowned in the holy Brahmasarovar in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Thursday.

Police said an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

Notably, several programmes connected to the International Gita Festival, being held from November 15 to December 5, are held at holy Brahmasarovar.

Jhansa Assistant Sub Inspector Pawan Kumar, the investigating officer, said the woman was in mid 30s and a native of Jhansa village here.

She had recently been residing in rented accommodation in the village Dhurala near Kurukshetra.

Meanwhile, according to Rajesh Hooda, Incharge of the NDRF unit deployed under the Kurukshetra Development Board, the woman was spotted floating in the deeper section of the sacred tank by the patrolling NDRF team.

"Our team continuously takes rounds in the boat. As soon as we detected a person floating, we rushed to the spot and pulled her out," he said.

An ambulance from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital was immediately called, and the victim was shifted without delay. However, doctors declared her dead upon arrival, officials said.

Authorities reiterated that while the designated bathing area for pilgrims is only around three feet deep, the water level beyond the protective railing plunges to over fifteen feet. Due to this sharp drop, the 'Mela' officials frequently warn visitors against venturing or jumping into the deeper sections of the holy Sarovar. PTI COR SUN NB NB