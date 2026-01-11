Woman drowns self with 2 minor daughters in UP village; husband, in-laws booked

Bahraich (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman drowned herself and her two minor daughters in a pond in the Kot Bazaar area here, allegedly over taunts from her in-laws over not bearing a son, police on Sunday said.

Payagpur Station House Officer Sanjai Singh said the victim, Nisha, had been married to Vishnu, a resident of Kot Bazaar, and the couple had three daughters aged two, seven and 10.

"According to the complaint lodged by the woman's father, Nisha was subjected to harassment by her husband and in-laws over not giving birth to a son. There are also allegations of cruelty related to dowry demands," Singh told PTI.

On Saturday, Nisha jumped into a deep pond on the outskirts of the village with her two daughters, Misti and Khushboo, aged seven and two, he said.

Their bodies were fished out in the night by the divers.

Police have booked Vishnu and his family members under sections 85 (cruelty and domestic violence) and 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, the SHO said. PTI COR ABN VN VN