Woman drug inspector among two held on charge of taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

Palghar, Jun 26 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday arrested a woman drug inspector and one more person for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe, an official said.

The accused were identified as drug inspector Arti Shirish Kambli and private individual Krishnakumar Asaram Tiwari, he said.

They were caught after a trap was laid at the drug inspector's office based on a complaint lodged by a 32-year-old man, the ACB said.

As per the complaint, Kambli allegedly demanded the bribe from the man, who runs a medical store at Nalasopara in the district.

The demand was made for not taking stringent action against the complainant's medical store, which had been issued a closure notice earlier following a raid by Kambli under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 when she allegedly found certain irregularities. The complainant wanted the closure notice to be withdrawn so that the store operations resume.

But the drug inspector demanded a bribe for the task and Tiwari accepted Rs 1 lakh from the complainant on her behalf, the ACB said. PTI COR NP