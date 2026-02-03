Woman drug peddler arrested in Rs 27-crore mephedrone seizure case in Thane

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) A woman drug peddler, with several cases to her name, has been arrested in connection with the seizure of mephedrone worth Rs 27 crore in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Rubina Niyazu Sheikh was nabbed from the Mumbra area of neighbouring Thane following a probe into the drug haul, in which five people were arrested last month, an official said.

Sheikh's role came to the fore after call detail records (CDRs) of the arrested accused and other wanted persons revealed that she was in constant contact with them, he said.

According to police, the woman accused allegedly received mephedrone consignments and supplied them in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

Sheikh had earlier come under the scanner after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her and her associate Neelofer Sherali Cendole from a dargah in Raigad district, following which drugs, gold and more than Rs 1 crore cash were recovered from her Bandra residence, the official said.

The Mumbra police last month seized 13 kg of mephedrone valued at Rs 27.2 crore and arrested five persons, including four suppliers hailing from Madhya Pradesh.

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) is likely to be invoked against Sheikh and her associates, the official said, adding that more arrests are likely in the case. PTI ZA ARU