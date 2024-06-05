Woman drug peddler detained under PIT NDPS Act in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Jun 5 (PTI) An alleged woman drug peddler was detained under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Abdul Qayoom said the detention of Mahfooza Begum, a resident of Sarkoot village, is part of a multi-pronged strategy to address "rampant" drug abuse in the district.

Investigations revealed Begum's involvement in numerous drug peddling cases, leading to her detention under the PIT NDPS Act to halt her activities and safeguard the youth of Kishtwar from falling into drug addiction, he said.

A special team apprehended the drug peddler and she is lodged in the Bhaderwah district jail, he added.

The SSP said the police's comprehensive strategy to tackle drug abuse includes organising awareness programmes across Kishtwar and taking stringent action against drug peddlers.

Qayoom also sought people's support to tackle the drug menace and said there is no place for drug syndicates in Kishtwar. PTI TAS DIV DIV