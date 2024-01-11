Woman drug peddler held with heroin in J-K's Kathua

Jammu: An alleged woman drug peddler was arrested after heroin was recovered from her possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Thursday, police said.

The woman has been identified as Darshana Devi, the wife of Kamal Dev of Chak Drab Khan, they said.

A team noticed a lady moving under suspicious circumstances in the Kukey Chek area following which she was directed to stop for checking purposes, police said.

During checking, heroin was recovered from the woman's possession and she was arrested, they said, adding that a case has been registered against her.