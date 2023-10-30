Woman drug supplier wanted in connection with mephedrone seizure arrested in Thane district

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) The Mumbai police have apprehended a 45-year-old woman drug supplier, who had been on the run after her peddler was arrested with mephedrone four months ago, an official said on Monday.

The police on Sunday arrested Rubina Niyazu Sheikh alias Ruby from Amrit Nagar locality of Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district, the official from Bandra police said.

Sheikh had been on the run for the last four months after one of her peddlers was arrested with 52 gm of mephedrone, he said.

The accused woman operated a drug supply business from Qureshi Nagar in Bandra. She was previously arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who had recovered a large quantity of drugs and cash from her house.

Earlier this month, the Bandra police nabbed Sheikh's close aide Neelofer Cendole and recovered 50 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 9 lakh from her possession, the official said.

Sheikh has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added. PTI ZA ARU